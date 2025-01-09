Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sunderland’s imminent capture of midfielder Enzo Le Fee has left those inside the club ‘very excited’, with the coup viewed as ‘potentially unreal’ in its quality, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

Roma forked out big money to sign Le Fee from French side Rennes last summer, but his time in Italy has been a disappointment.

The Giallorossi have been looking to offload him and Sunderland have a deal in place on the basis of a loan with an obligation to buy set at €21m to €22m if they win promotion to the Premier League this season.

Lille, Real Betis and Sevilla have also shown an interest in signing Le Fee, but he wants Sunderland.

Le Fee played under Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris at Lorient and has a good relationship with him.

And the business has left those inside the club ‘very excited’ about a signing they view as ‘potentially unreal’ in how good it is.

He has made just six outings in Serie A this season, but last term turned out 25 times in Ligue 1 for Rennes, operating in central midfield.

Le Fee will want to quickly get up to speed with the specific demands of the Championship as Sunderland look to remain in the promotion mix.