Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is assessing Derby County and Leeds United target Louie Barry on the training ground before taking a call on his future, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old winger is a product of the Aston Villa academy system and Barry is very highly rated at the club.

He joined League One side Stockport County on loan in the summer and performed excellently by scoring 16 times in 24 games in all competitions.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, as Championship outfits in the form of Derby County and Leeds United have lined up for his signature.

Derby, who started the season strongly but have hit a bad patch of form, are determined to add more goalscorers to their line-up, and Paul Warne is an admirer of Barry.

The Aston Villa man is also on Leeds United’s transfer wish list and recently Millwall joined the race for Barry.

Villa have recalled Barry amid strong interest in him, and it has been claimed that Derby target Barry is being assessed by Emery in Aston Villa’s training sessions.

It is suggested that the player is likely to leave, but we will be unable to play for another club if Emery decides to play him in their upcoming games.

Derby have been suggested to lead the race for Barry and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to beat other clubs to land him now.