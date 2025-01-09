Carl Recine/Getty Images

Wolves would need to have an ‘astonishing’ offer on their table for a player attracting interest from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur if they are to consider a sale.

Vitor Pereira is now at the helm of Wolves and is trying to guide the side away from trouble in the Premier League.

Wolves have just landed centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou to add to Pereira’s options and the emphasis at Molineux is on strengthening the squad.

Losing key players is not something Wolves are looking to do and key to their plans is Joao Gomes.

The 23-year-old has made 19 appearances in the Premier League for Wolves this season, chipping in with two goals, against Crystal Palace and Fulham.

According to Brazilian journalist Valentin Furlan, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United have ‘recently asked’ for information about Gomes.

However, Wolves are not ready to sell in this month’s transfer window and would want an ‘astonishing offer’ to change their stance.

Given they do not want to sell, Wolves have not even gone as far as setting an asking price for the Brazilian.