Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Veteran Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is only likely to be offered a one-year contract extension by the Gunners, just like last season, according to ESPN.

Jorginho has entered the final six months of his contract at the Emirates and can talk to clubs about a possible move in the summer.

The Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has himself insisted that Jorginho and Thomas Partey are both free to talk to other clubs about potential moves.

However, there is still liking within the club for the veteran midfielder, whose influence on and off the field is valued by the Arsenal manager.

He could therefore be offered a contract extension though the likelihood is that it will just be a 12-month deal for the 33-year-old.

It will be similar to the one that the Gunners offered him last summer.

The player’s representatives had held discussions with Brazilian side Palmeiras as they sound out options for their client.

Jorginho’s preference is for a longer deal and whether he would sign a 12-month contract at Arsenal remains to be seen.