Stu Forster/Getty Images

Aston Villa ‘have increased’ their offer to try to land Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen, but it remains short of the Germans’ demands.

Villa are offloading winger Jaden Philogene to Ipswich Town in a big money deal and Unai Emery wants a replacement in the squad.

Dortmund and Netherlands man Malen is the player Emery is keen to land and Aston Villa have been working to deliver for the Spaniard.

Aston Villa’s first proposal for Malen was not good enough for the Bundesliga side, but they have gone back with a fresh tempter.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Aston Villa have now offered €25m for Malen.

It is an improved bid, but it still short of the sum that Dortmund want.

Dortmund are ‘still demanding’ that Aston Villa pay €30m for Malen.

The onus is now likely to be back on Aston Villa to work out a new proposal which convinces the Ruhr giants to do business.