Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A club chasing one of Manchester United’s stars this month ‘are still in’ for him, however the player has different priorities.

Manchester United have Ruben Amorim at the helm and are expected to do what they can to back him this month while remaining on the right side of PSR rules.

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of players, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani, while stars such as Marcus Rashford could leave Old Trafford.

Winger Antony could be another possible departure and Spanish side Real Betis have been working on a possible loan capture of the Brazilian.

Greek giants Olympiacos are also keen and they have been looking to sign Antony.

According to Greek outlet Sportime, the Athens giants ‘are still in’ for the winger, but are aware he would rather play in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Antony would like to stay in England or move to Spain, Germany, France or Italy.

Olympiacos will be hoping that no suitable offers from those leagues present themselves and then the Manchester United man opens up to joining them.