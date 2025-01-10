Matt McNulty/Getty Images

David Moyes will sign a contract which Everton which will be ‘beyond’ the final day of the club at Goodison Park, meaning he will be there for the move to the new stadium, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Everton have just sacked Sean Dyche as manager, but raised some eyebrows in taking the decision just hours before an FA Cup tie against Peterborough United.

The Toffees have a clear idea of who they want to succeed Dyche and that man is former West Ham United boss Moyes.

Moyes had a lengthy stint at Everton before taking the Manchester United job and he held advanced talks with the Toffees on Friday.

All the parties involved are ‘working with confidence’ towards an agreement being finalised ‘within the next 24 hours’.

The deal would also be ‘beyond’ the end of the season for Moyes, meaning the key date of Everton’s first game in their new stadium next season will see the Scot in the dugout.

Moyes’ most important and immediate task at Everton will be to keep the club in the Premier League.

Scoring goals has been a big issue at Goodison Park this season and Moyes will want to improve that very soon.