Stu Forster/Getty Images

Enzo Le Fee has now ‘signed’ his contract to join Sunderland from Roma on an initial loan.

The Black Cats have been on Le Fee’s trail in recent days and have seen off interest from Spanish pair Real Betis and Sevilla.

Both clubs could offer the midfielder La Liga football, but he has been keen to reunite with former Lorient boss Regis Le Bris at Sunderland and flew into England earlier this week.

He has undergone his medical and put the finishing touches to the loan move.

And, according to French daily Le Parisien, Le Fee has now ‘signed’ his contract with Sunderland to complete the move.

He will stay at Sunderland until the end of the season and if the Black Cats can win promotion to the Premier League he will then join on a permanent basis.

Le Fee only signed for Roma last summer from French club Rennes.

He struggled to make an impact in Italy though and Roma are happy for him to depart in this month’s transfer window.