Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Italian giants Juventus are ‘accelerating’ to try to beat Tottenham Hotspur to an attacker in this month’s transfer window.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been under pressure for some time now due to Tottenham’s struggles in the Premier League, where they are at real risk of finishing outside the top six.

They have been torn with injuries across the squad especially the backline alongside first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs board have added Antonin Kinsky to address the goalkeeping problem and now they are focusing on bringing a striker this month.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani is the attacker who has been their priority for this position and they have been working on the deal.

However, he has many suitors in Europe, a group which includes Juventus, and according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, the Old Lady are ‘accelerating’ for Kolo Muani.

It had been thought Tottenham could virtually close out the deal on Thursday, but that did not happen and Juventus feel they have a chance.

The Italians want to act quickly and get themselves into a position where they can take Kolo Muani to Turin this month.