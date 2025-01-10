Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke feels that Leeds United fans have lost faith in Whites’ first-choice custodian Ilian Meslier, but does not feel the goalkeeper’s lapse in quality are yet a major problem.

Leeds are currently sitting at the top of the Championship league table and are one of the favourites to gain automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

However, they could have gone a few more points clear if Meslier’s costly mistakes on multiple occasions had not seen points dropped, notably at Sunderland and Hull City.

Clarke though feels that Daniel Farke’s side do not need to change their shot-stopper to get promoted back to the Premier League as in most games Meslier has little to do.

The ex-EFL star, however, is of the view that the Whites fans have lost faith in Meslier and insisted that could be unsettling for the whole squad.

“I think over the course of the season, I do not think he is as big of a problem maybe other people believe, it is my honest opinion”, Clarke said on What The EFL when he was asked about the Leeds custodian.

“He does not have a lot to do most weeks; Leeds are fairly dominant.

“I do not think they have to change the goalkeeper to get promoted, but there are obvious question marks.

“And I think the supporters have lost faith in him and I think that is really important.

“When the team know that the fans are not having a player, particularly, the goalkeeper and it can be quite unsettling.”

Karl Darlow is expected to play for Leeds this weekend when they take on Harrogate Town in the FA Cup.