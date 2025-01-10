Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Brom will not be appointing former Manchester United coach Rene Hake as their new manager, according to the BBC.

The Baggies have been left hunting for a new boss after Carlos Corberan answered the call of his boyhood club Valencia to take charge in Spain.

They are keen to make sure they bring in the right successor to Corberan and Dutchman Hake has been strongly linked with the post.

The 53-year-old has managerial experience and was in charge of Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles before he went to Old Trafford.

Hake though will not be continuing his managerial career at the Hawthorns.

The Dutch tactician is not line to become the next West Brom boss, in what would have been his first job since leaving Manchester United with Erik ten Hag in November.

West Brom sit in sixth spot in the Championship table and are very much in contention to finish in the playoffs this season.

They are due to start their FA Cup campaign this weekend with a visit to Premier League club Bournemouth on the agenda.