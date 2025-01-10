Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool and Manchester City are tipped to battle for an in-demand Serie A midfield star next summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Reds are currently in pole position to win the Premier League title at the end of the campaign despite doing very minimal business in the summer.

They are expected to raid the winter market if there is an opportunity that presents itself and are already thinking about their plans for the summer transfer window.

The Cityzens are struggling, though, and have been looking to add multiple players to their ranks and a midfielder is also on their agenda.

Atalanta’s 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Ederson has been a popular transfer target around Europe for some time now, given his exploits with the Italian side.

The likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid admire him and Liverpool and Manchester City are also very much in the race.

The Serie A side will not let the Brazilian go this month and the Reds and Cityzens have tipped to be amongst the sides set to battle for his signature next summer.

Now only time will tell which European powerhouses will get their hands on the coveted Brazilian star next summer.