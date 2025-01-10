Clive Brunskill/Getty Imagess

Liverpool are ‘not opening up’ to one of their players leaving on loan with an option to buy included in the deal this month.

The Reds are not expected to be hugely busy in this month’s transfer window, but they could bring forward their plans in the event that targets risk slipping through their fingers.

Moves for both Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo came about in winter windows as Liverpool brought forward planned swoops.

They have been linked with a potential deal for Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this month, but the Italian side are looking to land a Liverpool player too.

Napoli are pushing to bring in Reds winger Federico Chiesa and would like to loan him with an option to buy.

According to Italian outlet AreaNapoli though, Liverpool are ‘not opening up’ to such a deal formula.

The Reds want to either loan Chiesa out on a simple loan deal, or sell him.

The winger on his part is prepared to drop his salary demands from €7.5m per year to €7m.

Chiesa continues to be the first choice of Napoli coach Antonio Conte this month.