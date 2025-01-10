Getty Images

A Liverpool star who could be on his way out of Anfield during this month’s transfer window is a boss’ ‘first choice’ when it comes to signing him.

Arne Slot has admitted Liverpool will be alive to opportunities in the transfer market this month, despite not having a specific need they are looking to fill.

Liverpool took the same stance last summer after missing out on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who chose to stay at the Spanish side.

They ended up signing winger Federico Chiesa from Juventus on a long-term contract but he has struggled to stay fit and now he is not been able to get into the team given high competition in the squad.

His situation has been noted back in Serie A and Italian side Napoli have been looking at a deal to sign him this month.

Napoli are looking at a number of options to add to their options on the flank, including Lecce’s Partick Dorgu and Tottenham Hotspur’s Dejan Kulusevski.

However, according to Italian outlet AreaNapoli, Chiesa is Antonio Conte’s ‘first choice’.

Conte wants the Liverpool man bringing in and feels he is the best solution to the side’s need for now.

Chiesa’s high salary has been the biggest issue and it remains to be seen if Napoli will be able to overcome that in the upcoming weeks of this month to land him on loan.