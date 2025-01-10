Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Manchester United are now ready to ‘do everything possible’ to get their hands on an attacker who is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils have been struggling this season, something which caused a managerial change, and are trying to secure a place in the top half of the Premier League table.

They have not been able to score freely at all as they have netted only 23 times in 20 league games despite investing significantly in Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutchman joined them in the summer and could well go back to Italy this month, which has made the Red Devils look for a new attacker.

They are in the mix for Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani, a player Tottenham have been trying to sign and who Ange Postecoglou has spoken to.

The France striker has significant interest from Juventus too; the Old Lady are speeding up their process to seal Kolo Muani’s deal to Turin.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Manchester United are now becoming serious about Kolo Muani.

They are determined to ‘do everything possible’ in order to win the race.

It has been suggested that the Premier League giants have spoken with the player’s representatives and they are keen on offering a loan deal with an option to buy for the Frenchman.