Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Serie A outfits Empoli and Cagliari are yet to establish contact with Rangers for Gers striker Cyriel Dessers, who could leave in the current transfer window, according to the Rangers Review.

Despite starting the season as a regular under Philippe Clement, Dessers has lost his place recently with Hamza Igamane establishing himself as the manager’s preferred choice.

Dessers has been forced to warm the bench while Igamane has caught the eye with increasingly good performances.

Now he is being linked with a move away from the club with interest arriving from around Europe.

Rangers have held preliminary talks with more than one interested club regarding a move and are open to doing a deal.

Reports in Italy had suggested that Empoli and Cagliari were among those keen on signing Dessers.

However, the Italian pair are yet to establish contact with the Glasgow giants to discuss a move.

Rangers bought Dessers from Italian side Cremonese in the summer of 2023, and he has since played 84 matches for them, scoring 34 goals.