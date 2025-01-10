Pete Norton/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle have chosen their next manager to replace Wayne Rooney and it is Miron Muslic, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Argyle recently parted company with Rooney after a poor series of results and are in deep trouble at the foot of the Championship table.

The club have been weighing up a number of managers who could come in and take over at Home Park.

Former Cercle Brugge coach Muslic has impressed Plymouth during discussions and the club have settled on him as their choice.

Plymouth have a ‘verbal agreement in place’ with Muslic and he will take charge at Home Park.

It is unclear what length of contract the former Cercle Brugge boss will be given by Plymouth.

He will take over a side at the bottom of the Championship table with just 20 points from 25 league games.

Plymouth are next due to take on Oxford United when the Championship resumes; they face Brentford in the FA Cup at the weekend.