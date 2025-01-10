Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Former Switzerland international Raphael Wicky has now emerged as the ‘preferred candidate’ to take over at West Brom, according to Sky Sports News.

West Brom have been assessing candidates and it emerged today that former Manchester United coach Rene Hake and Wicky were in the running.

It was suggested in some quarters that Hake is poised to take the job at the Hawthorns, but that is not the case.

Instead it is Wicky, a previous coach of Swiss side Young Boys, who is the ‘preferred candidate’ for the job.

Now ‘negotiations are being finalised’ for him to become Carlos Corberan’s successor at West Brom.

Wicky won 75 caps for Switzerland as a player, operating in midfield, and has managed in Switzerland and the United States so far.

He took charge of Chicago Fire in the MLS, but was sacked from the role in 2021.

Wicky returned to Switzerland where he took the Young Boys job, enjoying success by scooping the Swiss Super League title and Swiss Cup in 2022/23.

Young Boys sacked him in March last year following a series of disappointing results at the Wankdorf.