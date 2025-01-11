Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leicester City and Brentford are looking to do a deal for a Newcastle United defender who is expected to leave the club this month, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Foxes are looking to stay up in the English top flight while the Bees are trying to replicate their first half of the season.

The January transfer window is now in full swing and both Premier League sides are looking to strengthen their team with new faces.

They are eyeing Newcastle’s out-of-favour left-back Matt Targett as they want to bring more competition to that position.

The Magpies star has played only eleven minutes of league football this season and they are looking to offload him.

He still has 18 months left on his current deal and a permanent transfer this month will help the Magpies as they are trying to comply with PSR rules.

They have been trying to offload players in this window and the likes of Miguel Almiron, Issac Hayden and Targett are on that list.

Leicester and Brentford are checking the possibilities to take Targett away from Tyneside in this transfer window.