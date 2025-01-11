Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are unlikely to make a move for one of their attacking targets in this month’s window unless Kyogo Furuhashi leaves the club, according to the Daily Express.

The 29-year-old Japanese forward has been on Celtic’s books since 2021 and has been a lethal presence at the club.

He has scored ten times already for the high-flying Bhoys this season and has been linked with a possible exit this month, amid interest from the MLS.

Even though nothing has been finalised yet regarding Furuhashi’s exit, the Glasgow giants have identified possible options already.

22-year-old Danish forward Mathias Kvistgaarden’s name has emerged as a top option for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

However, they are expected not to move for the Brondby star in January if Furuhashi ends up staying at Celtic Park.

Kvistgaarden has been Celtic’s subject of interest for a long time now and now that interest has re-emerged again.

Now everything depends on Furuhashi’s future at the club for the Bhoys to approach Brondby for the frontman.

Kyogo was looked at by Manchester City last summer.