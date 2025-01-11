Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace will include their set-to-be signing Romain Esse to the squad instantly rather than sending him back to Millwall, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner admitted earlier this month that the club have identified the profiles they want to sign in the transfer window.

Bringing in a wide attacker has been high on their agenda for which they chose multiple players as well ,but Esse has been a top priority.

Now the Premier League side are set to sign the England Under-20 international for £14.5m from Championship side Millwall.

The Lions initially hoped that the Eagles to send Esse back to the Den for the rest of this season but that is unlikely to happen now.

Glasner feels the 19-year-old is ready for the Premier League challenge and they will be adding Esse to the squad immediately.

Esse has been attracting top-flight clubs in England with his performances but the Eagles are now set to secure the promising attacker.

The Selhurst Park outfit will face Leicester City on Wednesday night and will hope to have Esse available at the King Power Stadium.