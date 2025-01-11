Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are only likely to make a new attempt to sign Liverpool winger Ben Doak if the Reds lower their asking price, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles had a difficult first half of the season but they have been able to stabilise in recent weeks under Oliver Glasner.

Crystal Palace board are set to back Glasner in this window to help him have a much improved later half of the campaign.

Millwall attacker Romain Esse is set to come to Selhurst Park but the Eagles are not finished with their winter transfer window business.

They have shown interest in Liverpool’s attacking talent Doak in recent weeks and have had a bid worth £15m rejected for the 19-year-old winger, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough.

Liverpool rate the Scotland winger very highly and would be open to letting him go but only for offers in and around £30m.

Even though the Eagles are set to secure Esse, they would go back for the Reds forward if Liverpool lower their asking price.

Now it remains to be seen if the Reds will actually consider lowering their price for Doak or if he will be given chances by Arne Slot next season.