Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Everton are now ‘one step away’ from reaching an agreement to bring in an attacking player in this month’s transfer window.

The Merseyside club have new ownership now and they parted ways with Sean Dyche on Thursday.

The club’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, quickly acted to bring back David Moyes as the new boss and they are keen to back him in the window.

They are currently struggling in the league as they are sitting 16th in the table and scoring goals has been a major issue for the Goodison Park outfit.

Everton were heavily linked with winger Jaden Philogene, but fellow Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town snapped him away.

Now Everton are closing in on Lyon’s 21-year-old attacker Ernest Nuamah and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, are just ‘one step away’ from the player.

Everton have ‘almost reached’ an agreement with the parties involved and will look to push the deal over the line.

The Ghana international joined Lyon in the summer for a fee around of €28.5m and he has featured 16 times for the French giants contributing to two goals.

Lyon need to bring in cash and offloading Nuamah will help.

He has been repeatedly linked with Premier League sides and could well take the leap into English football with Everton.