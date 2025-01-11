Henry Browne/Getty Images

Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield has hailed West Ham United loan star Gideon Kodua for his ‘fantastic’ in-game commitment.

The Newham-born West Ham talent came through the youth system of the Hammers and he has featured heavily for their Under-18s and Under-21s sides.

In the second half of last season he was loaned out to Chairboys and in the summer he re-joined them for this season.

Kodua is naturally a right winger, but against Portsmouth on Friday night, he played as a full-back and was part of a 2-0 victory.

Bloomfield revealed that Kodua is a very lively character and admitted that he does everything that his manager asks him to do on the pitch.

“Yes, I love Gids, I think he is brilliant”, Bloomfield told Wanderers TV about the Hammers loanee after the Chairboys beat Pompey in the FA Cup.

“He is just a great character; always lively, always smiling, always winding someone up.

“We could have put him right-back on Tuesday evening, decided to go, change his shape.

“Tonight he had a little slip early on and it could have put him off, but he is just brilliant.

“He just does everything you ask, he just gets on with his game, does the possibly best he can and then he had an imprint at the top end of the pitch as well from right-back, which is just fantastic.”

Kodua has mostly been an off-the-bench substitute at the League One club and after his performance against Portsmouth he will look to have more game time in the second half of the campaign.