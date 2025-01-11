Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Ross County vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his team to face Ross County in an away Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.

Ross County have had an upturn in form in recent games, going on a run of three wins and a draw, which has boosted their survival hopes.

They will start as massive underdogs against a Celtic side that hold a 15-point lead at the top of the league table however.

Celtic crushed Ross County 5-0 the last time the two sides met in November, but the Staggies did spring a surprise on the Bhoys on home turf in 2021, when they won 1-0.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic today, while Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Alex Valle form the back four.

Midfield sees the Bhoys go with Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Reo Hatate, while the attacking force is led by Hyun-jun Yang, Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah.

Rodgers has options to shake things up by turning to his bench and they include Luke McCowan and Liam Scales.

Celtic Team vs Ross County

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Valle, McGregor, Engels, Hatate, Yang, Kyogo, Idah

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Taylor, Scales, McCowan, Kenny, Bernardo, Montgomery, Cummings, Ralston