Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United have been informed about Joshua Zirkzee’s desire to stay put this season and try to prove himself, despite interest from Juventus.

Zirkzee has endured a tough five months in Manchester where he has found goals hard to come by and struggled to convince some of his quality.

The fans’ disappointment in him went to such an extent that some jeered him when he was substituted in the first half of a loss to Newcastle United.

In Serie A, where Zirkzee’s stock remains high, clubs have noted his situation and Juventus have been exploring a possible swoop.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland though, the Dutchman is willing to fight for his place in the Manchester United team and does not want to give up.

Manchester United ‘have been informed’ about Zirkzee’s desire to stay put and not move this month.

The attacker is backing himself to win over Ruben Amorim and the Manchester United fans from now until the end of the campaign.

Zirkzee has notched up 28 appearances for Amorim’s team, scoring four goals and setting up two more for his team-mates.