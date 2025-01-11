Clive Rose/Getty Images

Antalyaspor’s Jakub Kaluzinski has rejected an offer from Welsh side Cardiff City for a specific reason.

The Championship outfit are struggling in the league as they are currently sitting second-bottom in the table and are desperate to pull themselves out of trouble.

Omer Riza is trying to keep the Bluebirds up and he has seen them stay undefeated in the last three matches, picking up five points in the process.

The club hierarchy are looking to back Riza in this winter transfer window with fresh faces in the squad.

Recently, they made an official bid for Super Lig side Antalyaspor’s 22-year-old midfielder Kaluzinksi.

However, according to Turkish broadcaster Sports Digitale, the Poland international has rejected the Bluebirds as he wants to join a bigger club if he does move on.

The Welsh side are fighting to stay in the second tier and the Poland midfielder fancies a better opportunity.

Now it remains to be seen where the Bluebirds will lay their eyes next after Kaluzinski rejected their approach.

Kaluzinski has been capped by Poland at international level.