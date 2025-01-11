Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Watford are yet to receive a response after submitting an offer for a player as they hunt a new shot-stopper.

The Hornets want to bring in a new goalkeeper in this month’s transfer window and have settled on who they want to bring to Vicarage Road.

Watford are looking towards Turkey and have now put in an offer to secure the services of a new goalkeeper.

Turkish giants Besiktas have been contacted by Watford about goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu, with the Hornets offering to take him on loan.

The deal would also contain an obligation to buy set at €1.5m.

According to Turkish outlet Playspor, Besiktas have yet to respond to Watford’s offer.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper has made just four appearances for Besiktas this season, with three outings in the Europa League and one clean sheet kept.

Destanoglu has had to warm the bench for all but one of Besiktas’ Turkish Super Lig games this term.

It is suggested Watford see him as a number 1.