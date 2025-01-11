Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United are ‘desperately’ looking for a striker after Niclas Fullkrug suffered another injury on Friday night, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers have been struggling massively this season despite investing very heavily in fresh faces in the summer.

They paid a significant £27m to Borussia Dortmund for Germany striker Fullkrug to address their goalscoring issues, but that has not gone according to plan at all.

He has played fewer than 500 minutes of football so far as he has been dealing with niggling injury issues since his arrival at the London Stadium.

The Hammers faced Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Friday night and Fullkrug had to be taken off after an injury after 15 minutes in the match, which the Hammers ended up losing 2-1.

Now it has been suggested that the Hammers board are ‘desperately’ looking to bring a striker in after Fullkrug’s fresh injury.

They have been linked with multiple strikers in this window and they could well start stepping up their interest in their targets.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is suggested to be unlikely to be an option, while Brighton’s Evan Ferguson has been considered as a loan capture.

Now it remains to be seen if the Hammers will be able to bring a new forward this month amid injury issues in the frontline.