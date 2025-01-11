Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Wolves have now put Toulouse’s Zakaria Aboukhlal at the top of their wish list for the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Molineux outfit are one of the sides that could go down at the end of the season and they have the early part of their season to blame.

Vitor Pereira has seen Wolves lose only one of their last four league games and the club have signed Emmanuel Agbadou to address their defensive issues.

Now the Wolves hierarchy are looking to improve their attacking effectiveness and have looked at potential options.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Molineux outfit have added Toulouse’s 24-year-old attacker Aboukhlal at the top of their wish list,

It has been suggested that the Moroccan’s ability to play anywhere across the frontline has attracted the Premier League club.

They are currently keeping close tabs on the versatile attacker and they are hoping to attract him to Molineux this month.

Aboukhlal has registered eight goal contributions in 16 Ligue 1 games this season and it remains to be seen when Wolves will make an offer for the 24-year-old.