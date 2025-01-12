Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United will be without hitman Niclas Fullkrug for a period of up to three months ‘after scans’ were carried out, according to the Sun.

The German striker, who the Hammers brought in during the summer transfer window from Borussia Dortmund, has struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium.

His woes deepened on Friday night in the Hammers’ FA Cup tie against Aston Villa when he was forced off through injury.

West Ham put the Fullkrug through scans on Saturday in an attempt to see just how serious the injury, which looks like a hamstring tear, is and the news has not been good for the club.

Scans have indicated that he will be out of action for up to three months, something which will increase the urgency with which the Hammers will look to bring in a striker this month.

Fellow Hammer Crysencio Summerville has an injury which is not as serious as Fullkrug, but it is not yet clear when he could return to action.

Fullkrug lasted just 15 minutes against Aston Villa, before Danny Ings replaced him.

Summerville clocked 45 minutes and was then brought off in favour of Vladimir Coufal at Villa Park.