Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa have competition for an attacking target as the player in question has ‘other options’ on the table.

Unai Emery wants to bolster his squad in this month’s transfer window and is already in the process of bringing in cash by offloading Jaden Philogene to Ipswich Town.

Villa are trying to land Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen, but Emery also wants more faces as he bids to drive his side up the Premier League standings.

According to French journalist Marc Mechenoua, Aston Villa are keen on Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Asensio, a player who has three Champions Leagues to his name from his time at Real Madrid.

However ‘as well as Aston Villa’, the PSG man also has ‘other options’ on the table as he plots an escape from the Parc des Princes.

The former Real Madrid star wants more playing time, despite PSG not having fully opened the door on him leaving this month.

Asensio has only made eleven appearances in Ligue 1 this season and his four outings in the Champions League have included three from the bench.

He is hoping for more opportunities and is ready to move away from the French champions in a bid to find them.