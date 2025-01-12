Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Despite Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur expressing an interest in Donyell Malen, Aston Villa are now not too far off an agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

Unai Emery is targeting Malen as a priority target and Villa have put offers to Dortmund in an attempt to do a deal for the Dutchman.

Dortmund paid PSV Eindhoven a fee of €30m to sign Malen in the summer of 2021, but he has not lived up to expectations and the Germans will sell now.

The Ruhr giants have been demanding €30m to let Malen join Aston Villa, but, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), they would now be happy with €25m.

As such the two parties are not far apart in their expectations and a deal could happen.

Newcastle and Tottenham have both expressed an interest in the attacker, but Aston Villa look to be in pole position.

Amid the negotiations, Dortmund are continuing to use Malen and he was involved on Friday night against Bayer Leverkusen, being introduced as a late substitute.

He has scored three times in the Bundesliga this season, striking against Heidenheim, Augsburg and Wolfsburg.