Michael Regan/Getty Images

One of the players that Newcastle United could offload this month still has an interested club on his tail.

Eddie Howe would like to do business in the transfer window this month, but PSR worries mean he is likely to be looking to offload players as part of the process.

Isaac Hayden has completed a loan move to Championship side Portsmouth, while Martin Dubravka has been linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia.

Miguel Almiron is another Magpie who the club would be prepared to let go if the offer was right.

There has been interest from Greece in the shape of Olympiacos and, according to Greek daily Sportime, they ‘are still in’ for the Paraguayan.

The Athens outfit would still like to take Almiron to Greece in this month’s transfer window.

Offloading the winger would help Newcastle to make room for PSR purposes, but the Magpies star is determined to make the right move.

He has made just seven Premier League appearances under Howe during the course of the current campaign, with his last involvement being against Ipswich Town on 21st December.