David Ramos/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have a ‘total verbal agreement’ in place with Wolves target and Chelsea star Renato Veiga.

The left-back could be on the move in this month’s transfer window and Wolves recently failed with an offer to take him to Molineux.

Veiga is keen to secure more playing time over the course of the second half of the season and he is receptive to ideas of an exit from Chelsea.

Now Borussia Dortmund are looking to land him and, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, they have a ‘total verbal agreement’ in place with the defender.

They are pushing to reach an agreement with Chelsea to sign Veiga on a loan deal with an option to buy including in it.

Veiga, 21, joined Chelsea only last summer from Swiss Super League giants Basel.

Securing game time at Stamford Bridge under Enzo Maresca has proven to be difficult, though he did play for the full 90 minutes against Morecambe in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund will hope they can convince Chelsea to do business, while it remains to be seen if Wolves go back in with a second approach.