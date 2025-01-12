Julian Finney/Getty Images

One of Crystal Palace’s out-of-favour stars is waiting on an offer to make a preferred move in the transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles have been looking to make signings this month to back Oliver Glasner, with a deal to snap up Romain Esse set to happen.

Players could also depart Selhurst Park though, especially those looking to get more game time during the second half of the campaign.

Defender Rob Holding is firmly out of the picture at Palace and has not played a single minute in the Premier League under Glasner this term.

The centre-back has interest from Coventry City, who he could join on loan, but he is waiting on an offer from the MLS.

Holding would like to play his football in the United States and is prepared to hold on to see what emerges.

The defender has reached 98 Premier League appearances so far and appears unlikely to manage to hit the 100 appearances mark at present.

Holding, 29, has another 18 months left on his current contract at Selhurst Park.