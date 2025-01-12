Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Fixture: Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has selected his side to take on non-league outfit Tamworth at the Lamb Ground in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Tamworth have been handed a glamour tie in the shape of Spurs in the third round and will hope to pull off what would be a massive giant killing shock today.

They sit just 16th in the National League table, with only eight wins from 24 games, and despite their injury woes, Spurs will start as huge favourites to comfortably progress.

Tottenham beat Liverpool 1-0 in the EFL Cup in midweek and Postecoglou will view the FA Cup as a realistic route to silverware too.

In goal today, Tottenham go with Antonin Kinsky, while Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray and Sergio Reguilon form the back four.

In midfield, Postecoglou picks Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, while James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Mikey Moore will look to pose an attacking threat.

The Spurs boss can shake things up with his changes if needed and options off the bench include Dominic Solanke and Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Tamworth

Kinsky, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Reguilon, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Werner, Moore

Substitutes: Austin, Spence, Dorrington, Bergvall, Olusesi, Kulusevski, Son, Solanke, Lankshear