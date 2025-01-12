Richard Keys has insisted that Graham Potter will not bring trophies to West Ham United and the club forced out the only manager who did.

The Hammers recently sacked Julen Lopetegui, who succeeded David Moyes last summer and was then backed in the market.

They moved quickly to bring in former Chelsea boss Potter and hopes are high that he can turn things around at the London Stadium.

West Ham are a long way from the side that won the Europa Conference League under David Moyes and Keys believes the Hammers are wrong to think Potter will do what Moyes did.

He wrote on X: “[Vice-chairman] Karen Brady believes Graham Potter will take trophies to West Ham. I don’t.

“Strange – because they had a coach that did and they forced him out.”

Moyes has now returned to the game by being named the new Everton manager, being back at the club he left in 2013.

Everton are due to play host to West Ham in March at Goodison Park and both clubs could be even more badly in need of points by that time.