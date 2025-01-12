Helge Prang/Getty Images

Manchester City are ‘close to a full agreement’ to sign Eintracht Frankfurt hitman Omar Marmoush, according to Ben Jacobs.

Pep Guardiola is keen on the Egyptian and Manchester City have taken a good look at his performances in the Bundesliga.

The Premier League side are convinced he fits the bill and have already spoken to the player’s representatives to sell the move to the Etihad.

Now they are pushing forward to agree a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for Marmoush and genuine progress has been made.

They are ‘close to a full agreement’ with the Germans for the striker and if all goes to plan then the deal could even go through over the course of the next week.

Marmoush has been linked with several Premier League sides on the back of his fine displays for Eintracht Frankfurt.

He was again on the scoresheet on Saturday as he provided the only goal in a 1-0 win away at St Pauli in the Bundesliga.

Manchester City will believe that Marmoush can transfer his goalscoring form to the Premier League once he joins.