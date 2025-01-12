George Wood/Getty Images

Leicester City and West Ham United target Emmanuel Latte Lath has been offered an ‘important salary’ by MLS side Atlanta United.

The hitman is a wanted man in this month’s transfer window as sides look to add his goals to their ranks.

Latte Lath has found the back of the net ten times in 26 Championship outings so far this season and scored a hat-trick against Oxford United in November.

Leicester and West Ham, who want to improve their attacking options, have been heavily linked with the Ivorian.

They face serious competition from the MLS though, where Atlanta United have made a bid of €18m plus €1m in add-ons.

And, according to Sky Italia, the offer includes an ‘important salary’ for Latte Lath.

Atlanta United will hope the personal terms on offer are good enough to tempt the striker to continue his career in the MLS.

Latte Lath has played his club football in Italy and Switzerland, in addition to England.