Jaimi Joy/Getty Images

A possible exit route for a misfiring Tottenham Hotspur star has been closed down as the club linked with wanting him are not considering a move.

Ange Postecoglou has already brought in goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky this month and the club are ready to back their boss further in the market.

They have expressed an interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen, but Aston Villa are in pole position to scoop him up.

Players could also move on from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Timo Werner has been linked with a move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Werner has struggled to make an impact in north London and with the Bundesliga club likely to lose Omar Marmoush to Manchester City, a swoop to take him back to Germany has been mooted.

However, according to German outlet Fussball.News, Eintracht Frankfurt are not considering a move for the Spurs forward.

They are not looking to land him and if he does leave this month it will not be to Deutsche Bank Park.

Werner, 28, has made a total of 26 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham so far this season and has scored once, in the EFL Cup against Manchester City.