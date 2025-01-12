George Wood/Getty Images

Burnley are prepared to let Rangers target Hjalmar Ekdal leave in this month’s transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gers boss Philippe Clement wants to continue to reshape the squad at Ibrox this month after adding several fresh faces last summer.

He is keen on Ekdal, who is on the books at Championship side Burnley, who he joined in the 2023 January transfer window from Swedish side Djurgardens.

In a boost for Rangers’ hopes of doing business, Burnley are prepared to offload Ekdal.

The Clarets feel they have too many defenders in the ranks and want to lighten the load before the transfer window closes.

Ekdal has been affected by injury this season and has made just a single appearance for the Clarets.

That came on Saturday away at Reading in the FA Cup.

Rangers have seen enough to believe the Swede can step up to the demands of pulling on the Gers shirt at Ibrox.

Burnley forked out around £2m to sign the centre-back.