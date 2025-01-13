Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Alfie Dorrington is undergoing a medical with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 19-year-old centre-back is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy system and he has caught Ange Postecoglou’s eye on the training ground.

Postecoglou handed him his Tottenham debut against Southampton in December and Dorrington has been an unused substitute in several games for Spurs this season.

The 19-year-old has admirers in the EFL and he is also attracting interest from north of the border, with Aberdeen being interested in him.

Aberdeen are light in the centre-back department with several players being injured and they have Dorrington in their sights.

The Dons have now agreed to a deal with Tottenham to take Dorrington on loan for the rest of the season.

And it is claimed that the Spurs youngster is currently in Scotland and is undergoing a medical with Aberdeen before making his move final.

If all goes well, then Dorrington might be in the squad for Aberdeen’s game against Rangers on Wednesday.