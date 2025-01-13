Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Aston Villa have been in touch with La Liga giants Sevilla to ask about the situation regarding defender Loic Bade, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Unai Emery wants reinforcements this month and is offloading Jaden Philogene to Ipswich Town to bring in cash.

Strengthening the attack by adding Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund is also on the agenda, but Aston Villa could also sign a centre-back.

Sevilla’s 24-year-old French defender Bade is a player they like and he has interest from Newcastle and league leaders Liverpool.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Aston Villa have made contact with Sevilla to ask about Bade.

They want to know how much they would need to spend to get a deal done for the defender.

Bade has been on Sevilla’s books since early 2023 and he has made 76 appearances for the Spanish side.

He has a release clause set at €50m in his contract with Sevilla and that deal runs until the summer of 2029.