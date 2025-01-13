Michael Steele/Getty Images

Kasimpasa talent Yasin Ozcan is set for a medical on Tuesday before he joins Aston Villa.

The Villans have been very active this month as they are trying to add more players to their squad.

Even though they are more focused on improving their quality immediately, the Villa Park outfit are also looking to secure their future with promising youngsters.

Aston Villa have agreed to sign Kasimpasa’s 18-year-old defender Ozcan for an €8m package and the Turkish side will receive 20 per cent of any future sales for the defender.

According to Turkish outlet Playspor, the Turkey Under-21 international is set to have his medical tests on Tuesday.

Ozcan, 18, will not stay at Villa Park this season as he will be playing the rest of the season in Turkey on loan at Kasimpasa.

The Turkish defender is primarily a central defender but he can do a job as a left-back as well and has appeared 77 times for the senior Kasimpasa side.

Unai Emery’s side will keep a close eye on his performances for the rest of the season in Turkey.