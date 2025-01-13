Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea have ‘held talks’ with German giants Bayern Munich about signing one of their attacking players this month, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues could see a number of incomings and outgoings in this month’s window, as Enzo Maresca continues to fine tune his squad at Stamford Bridge.

They have been linked with Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, while Renato Veiga is keen to move on to secure regular game time.

Increasing their attacking strength is a focus and to that end, Chelsea have ‘held talks’ with Bayern Munich about Mathys Tel.

Tel has seen his game time suffer under Vincent Kompany in Bavaria this season and is keen for that to change.

Nottingham Forest showed interest in Tel recently, but the attacker would only leave the Allianz Arena for a top club.

He wants to make a success of his time at Bayern Munich and it is unclear if Chelsea appeal.

The Blues though have asked about his situation as they consider whether to launch a swoop to take him to Stamford Bridge.