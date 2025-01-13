Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea have stance which is softening concerning West Ham United target Carney Chukwuemeka, amid Borussia Dortmund opening talks for the player, according to talkSPORT.

Enzo Maresca is making decisions on a number of players in the ongoing transfer window as clubs show interest in several Chelsea stars.

Chukwuemeka has been linked with West Ham given Graham Potter’s admiration for him, but Dortmund are actively trying to do a deal.

Chelsea’s view has been that they will only look at a permanent sale for Chukwuemeka for fees which hit the £40m mark.

However, Chelsea’s ‘stance is softening’ and it appears that the Blues would now sanction a loan switch.

The midfielder has struggled to secure game time under Maresca this season and has had just four outings in the Europa Conference League and one in the EFL Cup.

Switching to the Bundesliga with Dortmund could be an attractive proposition for Chukwuemeka.

Whether the Ruhr giants having opened talks with Chelsea leads to West Ham firming up their interest in the 21-year-old remains to be seen.