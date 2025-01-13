Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku ‘wants to join’ Bayern Munich, but there are ‘doubts’ about whether the deal can be done before the transfer window closes this month.

The Blues have been in touch with Bayern Munich to ask about Mathys Tel, who has been keen to try to make his mark under Vincent Kompany at the Allianz Arena.

Tel going to Stamford Bridge though could help Bayern Munich to get their hands on Nkunku, who is a player they want.

And, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Nkunku ‘wants to join’ Bayern Munich this month.

Talks are continuing about a possible swap deal, but there are some who have ‘doubts’ over whether there will be enough time in the window to get it over the line.

Much also depends on whether Tel would be happy to make the move to Chelsea.

Nkunku has only managed to hit the back of the net twice for Chelsea in 18 Premier League appearances so far this season.

He does have good memories of the Bundesliga through a spell at RB Leipzig and scored 47 times in 119 outings in the German top flight.

And the Blues attacker is keen to head back to Germany with the country’s biggest club.