Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Derby County are in ‘final negotiations’ with Norwegian side Viking for the signature of Lars-Jorgen Salvesen, as they bid to snap up the striker.

The Rams are struggling in front of the opposition goal and Paul Warne is keen on bringing in a forward during this month’s transfer window.

Derby have identified Viking forward Salvesen as an ideal fit for their squad and are interested in signing the goal-getter.

Slavesen scored 17 times in 30 appearances for Viking in last year’s Norwegian season.

Derby entered negotiations with the club to sign the 28-year-old forward, with experience of playing in the Champions League, and are progressing.

According to Norwegian outlet Nettavisen, Viking are in the final stages of their negotiations with Championship outfit Derby to agree to a deal for Salvesen.

It is suggested that Derby are set to pay a transfer fee in the region of £2.25m to Vikings for the centre forward’s signature.

Now the Rams will be hoping to complete the deal as soon as possible so that Salvesen can undergo a medical with them before he puts pen to paper.