Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Everton’s interest in an attacker ‘is concrete’ but they are up against a club who are ‘more reluctant to sell’ than they were in last summer’s transfer window, according to journalist Harry Watkinson.

The Toffees are now under new ownership in the shape of The Friedkin Group and they have changed the manager as their first significant move.

David Moyes is back at Goodison Park after Sean Dyche was let go following a number of poor results which raised worries about the possibility of relegation.

Just a point above the dreaded relegation zone, Everton are keen to improve their goal output and have been strongly linked with Lyon’s Ernest Nuamah.

They were interested in Aston Villa’s Jaden Philogene but currently, fellow Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town are expected to sign him.

It was suggested recently that Everton are just one step away from having a deal in place to land Nuamah and he is a player they have concrete interest in.

However, Everton have not made an offer for him so far and Lyon are ‘more reluctant to sell’ now than was the case last summer.

Last summer, Lyon were pushing Nuamah out and Fulham agreed a deal with the French side.

Nottingham Forest and Everton were also keen, but ultimately, Nuamah did not want to go.